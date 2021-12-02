Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $561.23. 4,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,734. The business’s 50-day moving average is $648.59 and its 200-day moving average is $665.38. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.00.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.