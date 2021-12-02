Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $309.62. 309,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.