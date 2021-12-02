Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.66 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of £326.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.11.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

