Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.66 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of £326.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.11.
Brickability Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.