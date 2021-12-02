BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6845578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRF by 61,939.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 157,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

