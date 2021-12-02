BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6845578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.54.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
