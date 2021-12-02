Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 623,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 249.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 207,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

