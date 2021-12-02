Bread Reaches Market Cap of $104.02 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Bread has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $104.02 million and $85.90 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00237158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00086297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

