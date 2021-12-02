Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,901 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.76 and its 200 day moving average is $291.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.