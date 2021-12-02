Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,901 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
MSFT opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.76 and its 200 day moving average is $291.74.
Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.
In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.
Microsoft Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
