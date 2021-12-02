BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.