Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.32. 223,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,672. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,608 shares of company stock valued at $540,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

