Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BSX opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,516 shares of company stock worth $26,741,035. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

