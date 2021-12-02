Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Shares of BPZZF opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

