Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Shares of BPZZF opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.