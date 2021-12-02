Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,067.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,419.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,307.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

