Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BONH opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Monday. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market cap of £8.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.67.

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,000.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

