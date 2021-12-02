Bonded Finance Market Cap Hits $9.40 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $9.40 million and $112,648.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

