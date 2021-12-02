BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $8.23 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
