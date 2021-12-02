BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $8.23 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

