BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DHF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 331,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 221.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

