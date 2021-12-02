BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($70.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.02 ($72.75).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.00. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

