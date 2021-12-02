BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 6th

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNGD opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 45.16% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

