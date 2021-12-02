Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 7th (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000.

