Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 28,774 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

OWL opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.