Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Buys 1,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.
