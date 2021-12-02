Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Buys 1,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

