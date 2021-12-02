BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

