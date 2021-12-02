BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $141,533,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $43,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after buying an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

