BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $209.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.49 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

