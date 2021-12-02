BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

IWB opened at $251.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.04 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day moving average is $248.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

