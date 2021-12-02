BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

