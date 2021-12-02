BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

