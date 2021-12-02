BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

