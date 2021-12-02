Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 516,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 345,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after buying an additional 236,336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 250.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the period.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

