BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.09

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.28. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 313,341 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

