BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.67.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.