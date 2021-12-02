Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading Up 45% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $129,236.09 and $10.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.37 or 0.00362512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

