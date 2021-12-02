BitCore Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $426,547.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $426,547.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,543.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,515.32 or 0.07985506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00359921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.25 or 0.00999671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00083383 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.84 or 0.00406486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.63 or 0.00388419 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

