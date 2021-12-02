BitCapitalVendor Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $509,980.10 and $117,778.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00236722 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

