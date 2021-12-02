BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.26 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 85.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and $407,100.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.42 or 0.98177119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.12 or 0.00629087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

