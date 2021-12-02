Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 415.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 165.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $186.69 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.