Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $554.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.10 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.