Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

