Birinyi Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $266.54 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,575. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

