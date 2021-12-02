BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Cap of $123.73 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $123.73 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00235996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

