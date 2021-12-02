Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) CEO R. Erik Holmlin Purchases 5,025 Shares

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) CEO R. Erik Holmlin purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $20,049.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 500.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 308,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 618.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.