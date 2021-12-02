BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.25, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

