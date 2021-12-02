BHPCoin Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.52 or 0.07926745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,014.38 or 1.00196488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021303 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.