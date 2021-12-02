BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,433 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,725 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of BHP Group worth $83,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BBL stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

