BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth $306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

