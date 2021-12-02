BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock traded down $7.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 24,444,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 183,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436,025 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

