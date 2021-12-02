BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00236391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.