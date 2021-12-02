Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benitec Biopharma were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

