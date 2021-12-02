Behzad Soltani Sells 7,197 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

