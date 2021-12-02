Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.23.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

